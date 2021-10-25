These are the most affordable cars with ADAS in India

India is a price-sensitive market where customers demand a bang for their buck when it comes to buying any product and cars are no exception. To attract customers, automakers are now packing their cars with new-age features like connected car technology and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Here, we look at the most affordable cars available in India that offer ADAS for enhanced safety.

Technicality

First, let's understand what ADAS actually is

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems use radars, cameras, and other sensors to avoid vehicular accidents caused by human error. These systems utilize a human-machine interface, which improves the driver's reaction times to potential threats via automated and early warning signals. Some of the popular ADAS applications currently available are blind-spot detection, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning/correction, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Car #1

MG Astor: Price starts at Rs. 9.78 lakh

MG Astor has ADAS features like intelligent headlamp control, front collision warning, speed assist system, rear-drive assist, and adaptive cruise control, among others. In terms of design and comfort, it has a 3D-finished grille, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, and a 10.1-inch infotainment console. The SUV runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 108.5hp/144Nm and 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138.08hp/220Nm.

Car #2

Mahindra XUV700: Price begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 is available with ADAS features like high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and parking assist. It flaunts C-shaped LED headlights, a chrome-finished grille, and 18-inch wheels. The 5/7-seater cabin offers a 10.25-inch infotainment console and seven airbags. Engine choices include a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol that makes 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel unit available in three tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm, 182.4hp/420Nm, and 182.4hp/450Nm.

Car #3

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Price starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh

Hyundai ALCAZAR offers Level 1 ADAS features like parking assist, a surround-view monitor, and a blind-view monitor. It sports a chrome-studded grille, triangular headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Six or seven seats, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags are available inside. The car is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm.

Car #4

MG Gloster: Price begins at Rs. 29.98 lakh

MG Gloster gets blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control for safety. It flaunts a chromed grille with slats, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and roof rails. It has up to seven seats, a 12.28-inch infotainment console, and six airbags. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that is offered in two tunes: 161hp/375Nm and 215hp/480Nm.