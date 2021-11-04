2022 Yamaha XSR900, with 889cc engine, breaks cover in Europe

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the next-generation version of its XSR900 motorbike in Europe. The vehicle flaunts a retro-inspired look and gets a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 889cc, CP3, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the 2021 MT-09 that makes 117.3hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has golden front forks and round headlight

The new Yamaha XSR900 sits on a deltabox frame and has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, low-set handlebars, golden-colored front forks, and a circular headlight. It packs a color TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer wheels. The bike has a fuel storage capacity of 14 liters and tips the scales at 193kg.

Information

It runs on a 117hp, 889cc engine

Yamaha XSR900 runs on a Euro 5-compliant 889cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 117.3hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 7,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch as well as a bidirectional quickshifter.

Safety

It gets traction control and three riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha XSR900 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, lean-angle-sensitive traction control, cruise control, wheelie control, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and a linked mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha XSR900: Availability

The new Yamaha XSR900 retro-styled motorcycle will be up for grabs in Europe from February 2022 and its pricing details are currently unavailable. However, its debut on our shores seems unlikely at the moment.