Citroen C5 Aircross becomes costlier by up to Rs. 1L

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 04, 2021, 05:16 pm

Citroen C5 Aircross has become more expensive in India

French automaker Citroen has raised the prices of its C5 Aircross SUV in India. Following the latest price revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 1 lakh and starts at Rs. 31.3 lakh. The four-wheeler has a head-turning look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 175hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlamps and 18-inch wheels

The Citroen C5 Aircross has a sculpted bonnet, split-style LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finish around the windows, flared wheel arches, and swirl-shaped 18-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around LED taillights, and twin exhaust tips are available on the vehicle's rear end.

Information

It runs on a 175hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Citroen C5 Aircross draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 175hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

Citroen C5 Aircross has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, adjustable second-row seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An electric parking brake, six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Citroen C5 Aircross: Pricing

In India, the single and dual-tone versions of Citroen C5 Aircross's base Feel trim are priced at Rs. 31.3 lakh and Rs. 31.8 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the Shine variant carries a price tag of Rs. 32.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).