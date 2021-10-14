Hero introduces Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 06:56 pm

Hero Xtreme 160R gets a Stealth Edition in India

Hero MotoCorp has announced a new Stealth Edition variant of its Xtreme 160R naked motorcycle in India. It comes with a price-tag of Rs. 1.17 lakh and some cosmetic as well as feature updates. The bike has a matte black finish and gets LED winkers along with an integrated USB charger. Mechanical specifications of the two-wheeler are identical to the standard Xtreme 160R.

Design

It tips the scales at 139.5kg

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition sits on a tubular diamond frame and features a matte black color scheme with red highlights, a single-piece seat, a muscular fuel tank, 'Stealth' badging, and an upswept exhaust. It also sports LED winkers, a USB charger, and a digital instrument console with LCD brightness adjustment. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 165mm and weighs 139.5kg.

Information

A 15hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition draws power from a 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that makes 15hp of power at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has telescopic forks on the front

For the rider's safety, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition has been priced at Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The automaker has introduced this model in view of the upcoming festive season in the country.