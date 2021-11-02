Bookings for India's 'most fuel-efficient petrol car' are now open

Ahead of launch, Maruti Suzuki Celerio officially teased

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch its next-generation Celerio hatchback in India later this month. The automaker has started accepting bookings for the car against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. A teaser image of the vehicle has also been released, revealing its design highlights. The 2021 Celerio is touted to arrive as the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

It will sport swept-back headlights and a revised front grille

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will feature a refreshed design with a raised hood, a power antenna, a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, and swept-back headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels with flared arches. Split taillamps and a window wiper will be available on the rear section of the four-wheeler.

The car will come with two engine choices

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be available with 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter petrol engine options but their power output details are unknown as of now. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

It is rumored to pack a touchscreen infotainment system

Details about the interiors of the new Celerio are still under the wraps. However, it is likely to get new fabric upholstery, power windows, manual climate control, and an updated steering wheel. It might also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for smartphone connectivity. For safety, dual front airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be offered.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will announce the official pricing information of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio at the time of its launch. For reference, the outgoing model starts at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open via the company's website as well as through dealerships.