Oct 05, 2021

Teaser images reveal design of upcoming Honda Civic Type R

Japanese automaker Honda will unveil the next-generation version of its Civic Type R hatchback next year. In the latest development, the brand has released teaser images of the car, highlighting key design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a refreshed front fascia, blacked-out wheels, a center-mounted triple exhaust, and a large rear wing. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have a blacked-out grille and wrap-around taillights

The upcoming Honda Civic Type R will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out honeycomb mesh grille, a large air vent, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a large wing, wrap-around taillights, and three center-mounted exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Information

The current model is fueled by a 306hp, 2.0-liter engine

The new Honda Civic Type R should be powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 306hp/400Nm in the current version. The mill will be linked to a manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The hatchback will get four seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

The upcoming Honda Civic Type R is expected to have a 4-seater cabin, featuring heavily bolstered front seats, racing-inspired pedals, a 12-speaker sound system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency braking might be available.

Information

Honda Civic Type R: Pricing

Details related to the availability and pricing of the new Honda Civic Type R will be announced at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which begins at $37,895 (around Rs. 28.15 lakh).