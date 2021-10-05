New Hero Xtreme 200S spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:00 am

New Hero Xtreme 200S previewed in a spy shot

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the 2021 version of its Xtreme 200S motorbike in India soon. A test mule of the bike has been spied testing, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have designer wheels, a windscreen, and sporty graphics. It might also get new color options and a 4-valve engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have full-LED illumination and digital instrument console

The new Hero Xtreme 200S will sit on a diamond-type frame and shall have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a windshield, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels. It is likely to weigh 154.5kg and have a fuel storage capacity of 12.8 liters.

Information

The current model runs on a 18hp, 200cc engine

Powertrain details of the new Hero Xtreme 200S are currently unknown. However, the current model runs on a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, 2-valve, oil-cooled engine that generates 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Hero Xtreme 200S will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the new Hero Xtreme 200S will carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which is priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Once launched, it will take on rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and Bajaj Pulsar 220F.