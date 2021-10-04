2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 bike goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 06:35 pm

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its Versys 1000 motorbike. It is available in three versions: standard, S, and SE. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,043cc inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 118.3hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The new Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a muscular bonnet, fairing-mounted cornering lights, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a stubby exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It packs a full-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument cluster, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. The standard model tips the scales at 253kg and has a fuel storage capacity of 21-liter.

Information

It runs on a 118hp, 1,043cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a 1,043cc inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 118.3hp and a peak torque of 102Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

The new Kawasaki Versys 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the standard and S models are handled by 43mm inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock absorber. The SE variant gets Showa's Skyhook electronically adjustable setup.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000: Pricing

In the UK, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 adventure touring motorbike carries a starting price-tag of £10,399 (around Rs. 10.5 lakh). The premium two-wheeler is expected to make its way to India next year.