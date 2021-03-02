Maruti Suzuki has commenced the deliveries of the 2021 Swift hatchback in India. It is offered in five variants: Lxi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual-tone. As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and a spacious feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car is sold in three two-tone color options

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift sports a single-piece mesh-type grille with a horizontal chrome bar, a muscular bonnet, and LED projector headlamps with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle comes in three dual-tone colors: Pearl Arctic White and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Midnight Blue with an Arctic White roof.

Information The vehicle delivers a fuel economy of 23.76km/l

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89hp/113Nm. It delivers a fuel economy of 23.20km/l with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 23.76km/l when linked to a 5-speed AMT unit.

Interiors It has a spacious 5-seater cabin

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an engine idle start/stop button, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a colored 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID) and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse parking camera ensure safety.

Information 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability