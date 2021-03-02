-
Maruti Suzuki commences deliveries of 2021 Swift hatchback in IndiaLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 03:38 pm
-
Maruti Suzuki has commenced the deliveries of the 2021 Swift hatchback in India. It is offered in five variants: Lxi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual-tone.
As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and a spacious feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car is sold in three two-tone color options
-
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift sports a single-piece mesh-type grille with a horizontal chrome bar, a muscular bonnet, and LED projector headlamps with DRLs.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels.
The vehicle comes in three dual-tone colors: Pearl Arctic White and Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, and Midnight Blue with an Arctic White roof.
-
Information
The vehicle delivers a fuel economy of 23.76km/l
-
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine that generates 89hp/113Nm. It delivers a fuel economy of 23.20km/l with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 23.76km/l when linked to a 5-speed AMT unit.
-
Interiors
It has a spacious 5-seater cabin
-
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an engine idle start/stop button, and a power steering wheel with cruise control.
It houses a colored 4.2-inch multi-information display (MID) and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse parking camera ensure safety.
-
Information
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.73 lakh for the base Lxi model and goes up to Rs. 8.41 lakh for the range-topping ZXi+ dual-tone (automatic) variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).