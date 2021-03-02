In a proud moment for Automobili Lamborghini, the Urus SUV has set a new milestone by selling 100 units in India. To recall, the car was launched in January 2018 and 50 units were sold in a year. The rest were sold in less than 18 months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, prior to the outbreak, the company delivered one Urus every week.

Details In 2020, the company sold 52 units of Urus

In 2019, Lamborghini sold 65 cars in India, recording a 30% growth as compared to 2018. The Urus SUV has been a big contributor to the company's sales in the country. Last year, though sales were hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company still sold 52 units of the Urus and hopes to grow on this momentum in 2021.

Exteriors Lamborghini Urus has a massive length of 5,112mm

The Lamborghini Urus has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a honeycomb mesh grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,003mm and a length of 5,112mm.

Interiors It has a 5-seater cabin with many safety features

The Lamborghini Urus has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a vehicle stability control system are available.

Power It runs on a 641hp, V8 engine

The Lamborghini Urus draws power from a BS6-compliant 4.0-liter Twin Turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill makes 641hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach 200km/h in 12.8 seconds. It has an electronically limited top-speed of 306km/h.

