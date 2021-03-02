Chinese automaker CFMoto has launched the BS6-compliant version of its 300NK motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with an all-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a digital instrument console

The 2021 CFMoto 300NK has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a rear-fender mounted number plate, an underbelly exhaust, and a low-slung headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 151kg.

Information It runs on a 292cc liquid-cooled engine

The 2021 CFMoto 300NK draws power from a BS6-compliant 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 33.5hp/20.5Nm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 CFMoto 300NK is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 CFMoto 300NK: Pricing and availability