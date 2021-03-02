-
BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India at Rs. 2.29 lakhLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 01:01 pm
-
Chinese automaker CFMoto has launched the BS6-compliant version of its 300NK motorbike in India.
As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and comes with an all-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike has a digital instrument console
-
The 2021 CFMoto 300NK has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a rear-fender mounted number plate, an underbelly exhaust, and a low-slung headlight.
The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 151kg.
-
Information
It runs on a 292cc liquid-cooled engine
-
The 2021 CFMoto 300NK draws power from a BS6-compliant 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 33.5hp/20.5Nm.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 CFMoto 300NK is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
2021 CFMoto 300NK: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the BS6-compliant version of its CFMoto 300NK sports bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is exactly the same as its outgoing BS4 counterpart.