2022 Audi A8 debuts with more luxury and technology

2022 Audi A8 and A8 L Horch go official

Audi has introduced its flagship A8 sedan for the model year 2022. It starts at €99,500 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh) and comes with a bold design language, an uber luxurious cabin, and a raft of tech-enabled features including night vision and OLED taillights. The company has also announced a top-of-the-line A8 L Horch variant that will be exclusively sold in China.

Exteriors

It flaunts Digital Matrix headlamps and OLED taillamps

The 2022 Audi A8 features a chrome garnished front fascia with a large hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek Digital Matrix LED headlights, and OLED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp character lines, and 18- to 21-inch designer wheels. The vehicle will be available in multiple color options and with an optional S Line exterior package.

Information

An 8-speed gearbox handles transmission

The 2022 Audi A8 is available with 3.0 TFSI and 4.0 TFSI engines offered in various states of tunes, along with a diesel and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are Valetta leather seats

2022 Audi A8 also gets rear infotainment screens

The new Audi A8 has a luxurious cabin with Valetta leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, 4-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning, footrest for rear passengers, and premium seats with heating and massaging functions. It also houses an Audi virtual cockpit as well as a 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch display with "Hey Audi" voice support. For safety, around 40 driver assistance systems are available.

Add-ons

Buyers can spruce up the sedan with optional packages

The new Audi A8 is available with various optional features, including Valcona leather uphosltery, fold-out tables, a cooler, and a bar compartment. Buyers can also get Park, City, and Tour safety packages as options along with night vision assistant and surround-view cameras. The top variants with the S Line exterior package get carbon fiber ceramic brake discs.

Information

2022 Audi A8: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Audi A8 has been priced starting at €99,500 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh) and will be up for grabs in the European market from December this year. It is likely to arrive in India sometime next year.