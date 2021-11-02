2022 Audi A8 debuts with more luxury and technology
Audi has introduced its flagship A8 sedan for the model year 2022. It starts at €99,500 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh) and comes with a bold design language, an uber luxurious cabin, and a raft of tech-enabled features including night vision and OLED taillights. The company has also announced a top-of-the-line A8 L Horch variant that will be exclusively sold in China.
It flaunts Digital Matrix headlamps and OLED taillamps
The 2022 Audi A8 features a chrome garnished front fascia with a large hexagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek Digital Matrix LED headlights, and OLED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp character lines, and 18- to 21-inch designer wheels. The vehicle will be available in multiple color options and with an optional S Line exterior package.
An 8-speed gearbox handles transmission
The 2022 Audi A8 is available with 3.0 TFSI and 4.0 TFSI engines offered in various states of tunes, along with a diesel and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox.
Inside, there are Valetta leather seats
The new Audi A8 has a luxurious cabin with Valetta leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, 4-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning, footrest for rear passengers, and premium seats with heating and massaging functions. It also houses an Audi virtual cockpit as well as a 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch display with "Hey Audi" voice support. For safety, around 40 driver assistance systems are available.
Buyers can spruce up the sedan with optional packages
The new Audi A8 is available with various optional features, including Valcona leather uphosltery, fold-out tables, a cooler, and a bar compartment. Buyers can also get Park, City, and Tour safety packages as options along with night vision assistant and surround-view cameras. The top variants with the S Line exterior package get carbon fiber ceramic brake discs.
2022 Audi A8: Pricing and availability
The 2022 Audi A8 has been priced starting at €99,500 (roughly Rs. 86.2 lakh) and will be up for grabs in the European market from December this year. It is likely to arrive in India sometime next year.