Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse launched at Rs. 11 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 11:57 am

Ducati has announced the Fasthouse version of its Scrambler Desert Sled sports bike at Rs. 10.99 lakh. It is limited to just 800 units globally and all the units allotted for the Indian market have already been spoken for. The vehicle celebrates the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and clothing brand Fasthouse. It is based on the Scrambler Desert Sled but gets a special livery.

Design

It comes with aluminium spoked wheels

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse has a fuel capacity of 13.5-liter

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse features a black and gray color scheme with a red-colored frame and a geometric design on the fuel tank. It sports a double-barrel exhaust, a rounded headlamp, a digital instrument console, Ducati Multimedia System, and an aluminium plate with the bike number. The two-wheeler rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium spoked wheels.

Information

An 803cc air-cooled motor fuels the two-wheeler

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse draws power from an 803cc, L-Twin, air-cooled engine that produces 71.8hp of power at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes and dual-channel ABS ensure rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and pre-load adjustable Kayaba shock unit at the rear side.

Information

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse carries a price-tag of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The number of units allotted for the Indian market is unclear but the bike has already been sold out in the initial allocation.