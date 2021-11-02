BMW X3 v/s Volvo XC60: Which one should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 12:45 am

BMW X3 v/s Volvo XC60: A comparison

As the latest addition to the luxury SUV segment in India, Volvo has introduced its mid-sized XC60 model. It has a sporty design, a premium cabin with new-age features, and runs on a petrol-hybrid engine. The SUV locks horns with the BMW X3 at around Rs. 60 lakh mark. But, which one is better? Let's find out.

Exteriors

The BMW X3 looks more imposing

BMW X3 Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is wider, taller, and has more ground clearance as compared to the BMW X3. It flaunts a blacked-out grille and smoked headlights. In comparison, the X3 has a more aggressive front fascia with a kidney-shaped grille and sleek headlamps with LED DRLs. Its length (4,708mm v/s 4,644mm) and wheelbase (2,864mm v/s 2,774mm) are also more than the XC60.

Interiors

The XC60 flaunts a sportier cabin

BMW X3 Volvo XC60

BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 have a luxurious cabin with five seats and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The XC60's dual-tone upholstery, large center console, and silver accents on the dashboard give it a more snazzy look. However, this is not a diss on the X3 as it adopts a mono-tone color scheme for a simpler and practical cabin design.

Features

From a sunroof to a touchscreen infotainment console

Both the vehicles are equipped with features such as a sunroof, a rear-view camera, auto climate control, and cruise control. They both house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The X3 offers a center console armrest and a Harman Kardon sound system, while the XC60 gets an air filter, ADAS, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio setup.

Performance

The X3 is available with more engine choices

BMW X3 runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 248hp/350Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 187.7hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The XC60 runs on a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V electric motor and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain delivers 247hp/350Nm, which is at par with the X3 petrol variant.

Our verdict

Which one is a better choice?

The BMW X3 starts at Rs. 57.9 lakh in India and goes up to Rs. 64.9 lakh. On the other hand, the Volvo XC60 carries a price-tag of Rs. 61.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). We prefer the X3 as it has better looks, a larger wheelbase, a bevy of features, and excellent performance. It bears a lower starting price-figure as well.