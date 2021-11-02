Bajaj Pulsar N250 v/s Yamaha MT-15: Which one is better?

Roadster-style naked motorcycles are extremely popular in India and both the Bajaj Pulsar N250 as well as Yamaha MT-15 are excellent choices. The vehicles have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. They draw power from BS6-compliant 4-stroke engines with fuel-injection technology. But which one is worth your money? Here's our comparison.

Equipment

The MT-15 offers better technology

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Yamaha MT-15

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is built on a tubular chassis and has a stubby exhaust, while the Yamaha MT-15 sits on a deltabox frame and gets a lengthy exhaust. For lighting, both the motorbikes have LED headlights, taillamps, as well as turn indicators. However, the Pulsar packs a semi-digital instrument cluster while the MT-15 offers a fully-digital setup.

Information

The Pulsar N250 can store more fuel

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 has a saddle height of 795mm, a 14-liter fuel storage capacity, and a wheelbase of 1,351mm, while the MT-15 gets a 10-liter fuel tank, a saddle height of 810mm, and a wheelbase of 1,335mm. They weigh 164kg and 138kg, respectively.

Performance

The Pulsar N250 offers a more powerful engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates 24.16hp/21.5Nm. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-15 runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill that makes 18.2hp/13.9Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Clearly, you get a more powerful engine with the Pulsar N250.

Safety

Both the bikes provide disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and Yamaha MT-15 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by telescopic front forks, while on the rear, they get a mono-shock and linked-type mono-cross unit, respectively.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh while the Yamaha MT-15 falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 1.45-1.48 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The MT-15 offers a bit more technology and sportier looks. However, our vote goes to the Pulsar N250 because of its lower price-figure, more powerful engine, and greater fuel storage capacity.