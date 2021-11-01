BYD e6 goes official in India at Rs. 29.6 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 06:40 pm

BYD launches e6 MPV in India

Warren Buffet-backed Chinese automaker BYD has launched its e6 MPV in India. It is currently available in eight cities, namely, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Vijayawada, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. The car has a sporty design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it is powered by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 522km/charge.

Exteriors

The car has a closed grille and wrap-around taillamps

The BYD e6 has a muscular bonnet, a closed front grille, triangular air vents, and narrow headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted stop light, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps connected by a chrome trim grace the rear end of the MPV.

Information

It has a top-speed of 130km/h

BYD e6 packs an electric motor and a 71.7kWh battery pack that can be fast-charged from 30-80% in 35 minutes. The setup delivers a combined output of 94hp/180Nm. The car has a top-speed of 130km/h and promises a range of up to 522km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a rotatable touchscreen infotainment panel

The BYD e6 has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring an air filter, 6-way adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment console with support for Bluetooth and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by dual front airbags and an intelligent brake control system.

Information

BYD e6: Pricing

The BYD e6 costs Rs. 29.6 lakh in the open market and Rs. 29.15 lakh in the business-to-business (B2B) segment. The MPV is offered with a warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh kilometer, whichever comes first.