2022 Lexus LS, with better suspension and safety, breaks cover

Lexus reveals its flagship 2022 LS sedan

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has revealed the 2022 version of its flagship LS model. It is expected to arrive in India next year. The vehicle offers a retuned chassis and suspension as well as new safety features including a frontal collision warning system. However, there are no cosmetic changes and power comes from a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine. Here are more details.

The car has LED headlights and twin exhaust tips

The 2022 Lexus LS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,125mm and a ground clearance of 147mm.

It runs on a 416hp, 3.5-liter engine

Lexus LS runs on a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that generates 416hp/599.3Nm and is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Revised spring and damper rates, thicker anti-roll bars, and an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) ensure better performance.

The sedan gets Mark Levinson audio system and four seats

The latest Lexus LS has a 4-seater cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, Mark Levinson sound system, head-up display, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, a Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 with improved millimeter-wave radar and camera, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection are available.

2022 Lexus LS: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Lexus LS should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 1.9 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It will take on rivals such as Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.