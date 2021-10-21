Yamaha MT-03 bike with Iron Man livery debuts in Brazil

Yamaha has launched the Iron Man edition of its MT-03 motorbike in Brazil. It is unlikely to make its way to India. The motorcycle flaunts a glossy red shade with gold accents. Yellow rim stickers, an Avengers logo placed above the LED DRL, and a tank pad with an Iron Man logo are also available. Other features and mechanical specifications remain unchanged. Here's more.

The bike has a 14-liter fuel tank and split-style seats

The Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man sits on a diamond frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 14-liter, a seat height of 780mm, and tips the scales at 169kg.

It runs on a 42hp, 321cc engine

The Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man draws power from a 321cc, DOHC, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 42hp and a peak torque of 29.4Nm.

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man: Pricing and availability

In Brazil, the Iron Man edition of the Yamaha MT-03 bike carries a price-tag of BRL 27,790 (around Rs. 3.72 lakh). No details regarding its pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.