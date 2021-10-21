TVS Retron tipped to debut next year; features leaked

TVS Retron, with alloy wheels, could be launched next year

TVS Motor Company will introduce a new naked sports bike, the Retron, in India next year, as per BikeDekho. The two-wheeler has been spied testing, offering us a glimpse into its design features. It will get a Scrambler-themed design with a wide handlebar, a circular instrument cluster, a pillion grab rail, and alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Design

Full LED lighting setup is expected

The TVS Retron will sit on a double cradle frame and feature a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar, and a circular headlamp. It is also expected to house an all-LED lighting arrangement and a rounded digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The vehicle might get 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.

Information

Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The TVS Retron will likely draw power from a 200cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. Power figures of the two-wheeler are currently unknown. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It will get inverted front forks for suspension

For the rider's safety, the TVS Retron is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

TVS Retron: Expected pricing

TVS Retron is tipped to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, official details will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen around May 2022. It will compete against the Yamaha FZ 25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.