Honda NT1100 tourer, with 1,084cc engine, goes official in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 11:56 am

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its NT1100 sports touring motorbike in Europe. It is unclear whether it would arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler based on the CRF1100L Africa Twin has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled engine linked to a manual or DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is offered in three color options

Honda NT1100 has a muscular fuel tank, heated grips, split-style seats, two panniers with a combined volume of 65 liters, and an adjustable windscreen. The bike packs a 6.5-inch touchscreen cluster with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB charging socket, full-LED lighting, and rides on 17-inch wheels. It's available in Matte Iridium Gray, Graphite Black, and Metallic Pearl Glare White shades.

Information

It runs on a 100hp, 1,084cc engine

The Honda NT1100 is fueled by a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 100hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Safety

It gets five riding modes

The Honda NT1100 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cruise control, wheelie control, traction control, and five riding modes: Urban, Tour, Rain, User 1, and User 2. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted Showa SFF-BP forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with remote preload adjustment on the rear.

Information

Honda NT1100: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the manual transmission version of the Honda NT1100 carries a price tag of £11,999 (roughly Rs. 12.39 lakh), while the DCT variant sports a price figure of £12,999 (around Rs. 13.42 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India have been announced.