Limited-run Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom motorbike announced

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 11:25 am

Suzuki unveils its limited-run GSX-R1000R Phantom bike

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its GSX-R1000R Phantom motorcycle in Europe. Its production will be limited to just 200 units. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets matte black paintwork as well as many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 1,000cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 199hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has all-LED lighting and an LCD instrument console

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept Yoshimura exhaust with an R11 silencer, a tank pad, golden-colored front forks, a smoked double bubble windshield, and matte black paint with decals. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on golden-colored wheels. It has a 16-liter fuel storage capacity and weighs 203kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 199hp, 1,000cc engine

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom runs on a 1,000cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 199hp and a peak torque of 117.6Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, lean-sensitive 10-step traction control, launch control, and three power modes for enhanced driving. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Suzuki GSX-R1000R Phantom motorcycle carries a price-tag of £17,499 (around Rs. 17.7 lakh). However, no details related to the bike's availability in India are currently available.