Fifth-generation Honda City sedan gets 'Ok Google' voice command facility

Jul 29, 2021, 06:29 pm

New Honda Connect features for fifth-generation City sedan

Honda has introduced the updated version of its Honda Connect in India with the addition of Honda Action on Google. The new feature, made available on the fifth-generation City, will allow customers to operate some in-car functions using Google Assistant's 'Ok Google' voice commands. The automaker has also introduced four new connected features for the Honda Connect platform, taking the total functionalities to 36.

Welcome additions

What are the new features available with Honda Connect?

The Honda Action on Google offers 10 voice-enabled features that can be performed via Google Assistant-enabled devices. By saying "Ok Google," functions like locking/unlocking doors, switching the AC on/off, as well as finding the car can be performed. The Honda Connect platform has also been updated with features like Valet Alert, Cost of Maintenance Analysis, Fuel Log Analysis, and Enhanced options for Service Products.

Exteriors

The car has a full-LED lighting setup and chromed grille

The Honda City has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer multi-spoke wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a length of 4,549mm.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Honda City is offered with a BS6-compliant 121hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 100hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There are five seats and six airbags inside

The Honda City has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Honda City: Pricing

In India, the fifth-generation Honda City starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base-end V (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 14.94 lakh for the range-topping ZX (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).