2022 Honda CB190SS goes official in China

Honda has introduced the 2022 version of its CB190SS retro-styled motorbike in the Chinese market. At CNY 16,980 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh), it costs the same as the outgoing model. The bike comes with a better tuned 184cc engine and a bunch of design tweaks as well as equipment updates, including a new twin-pod instrument cluster. Here are more details.

It tips the scales at 145kg

The 2022 version of Honda CB190SS features a sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a lower-placed handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded LED headlamp. It also sports a new semi-digital twin-pod instrument console, an LED taillight, and rides on spoked wheels wrapped in Zhengxin block-pattern tires. The bike has a kerb weight of 145kg and a fuel capacity of 15.3 liters.

Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox

The 2022 Honda CB190SS is fueled by a 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill makes 16.5hp of power at 8,000rpm and 16Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The vehicle has a mileage of 35.71km/l and a top-speed of 110km/h.

A mono-shock unit is offered for rear suspension

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Honda CB190SS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2022 Honda CB190SS: Pricing

In China, the 2022 Honda CB190SS carries a price-tag of CNY 16,980 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh). The bike has been introduced only for the Chinese market and is unlikely to make its way to India.