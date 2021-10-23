CFMOTO begins deliveries of 2021 650MT and 650GT in India

Chinese automaker CFMOTO has commenced deliveries of the 650MT and 650GT adventure bikes in India. To recall, the two-wheelers were launched in the country in July with a price-tag of Rs. 5.29 lakh and Rs. 5.59 lakh, respectively. The BS6-compliant bikes come with an LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and a 649cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The vehicles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

2021 CFMOTO 650MT 2021 CFMOTO 650GT

The 2021 CFMOTO 650MT and 650GT feature an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument cluster, and an adjustable transparent windscreen. The former gets an under-belly exhaust while the latter sports an upswept exhaust. They offer an all-LED arrangement for lighting, ride on 17-inch alloy wheels, and have a fuel capacity of up to 19 liters.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2021 CFMOTO 650MT and 650GT draw power from a 649.3cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that makes 55.65hp of power at 8,250rpm and 54.4Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS and disc brakes ensure safety

As for the rider's safety, the 2021 CFMOTO 650MT and 650GT are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties are handled by a retractable-type setup on the front side while a cantilever suspension is available on the rear end.

Information

2021 CFMOTO 650MT and 650GT: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 CFMOTO 650MT is priced at Rs. 5.29 lakh while the 650GT carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The bikes have now started reaching customers in the country.