CFMOTO launches 2021 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 02:43 pm

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMOTO has introduced the updated 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT motorbikes in the Indian market. The two-wheelers run on a BS6-compliant 649cc engine and share a bunch of features, including an LED headlight, dual-channel ABS, and a digital instrument console. With the greener engines, the motorcycles have lost some power and torque, and have also become costlier than their BS4 counterparts.

Design

The bikes ride on 17-inch wheels

They are offered in up to three color variants

The 2021 CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT feature a semi-faired design with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and angular rear-view mirrors. The MT and GT models also have a raised windscreen. The trio offers a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on 17-inch wheels. The 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT have a kerb weight of 206kg, 218kg, and 226kg, respectively.

Information

They run on a 55hp, 649cc engine

The CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT are fueled by a BS6-compliant 649cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of 55hp at 8,250rpm and 54.4Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is available for improved handling

For the rider's safety, the CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with a dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The 650NK and 650GT have conventional telescopic front forks, while the 650MT has adjustable USD forks. On the rear, the bikes offer a cantilever type suspension.

Information

2021 CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT: Pricing and availability

In India, the BS6 versions of CFMOTO 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT bikes carry a price-tag of Rs. 4.29 lakh, Rs. 5.29 lakh, and Rs. 5.59 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the two-wheelers are currently underway against an amount of Rs. 5,000.