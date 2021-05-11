2021 CFMoto 650NK's online bookings open in India

Prior to its launch in India, CFMoto has started accepting bookings for its BS6-compliant 650NK bike. It can be reserved via the company's official website against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The motorcycle will have a new styling but the hardware will be similar to the BS4 model. It will be powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike is expected to have a digital instrument console

The 2021 CFMoto 650NK will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a split-style seat, a small exhaust, and a dual-tone headlight mask. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels. It is expected to have a 17-liter fuel tank and is likely to tip the scales at 206kg.

Information

It is likely to run on a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2021 CFMoto 650NK will draw power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of around 60hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 56Nm at 7,000rpm.

Safety

It will have dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 CFMoto 650NK will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 CFMoto 650NK: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 CFMoto 650NK in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).