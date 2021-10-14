Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition debuts at Rs. 10.79 lakh

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition goes official in India

Kia Motors has launched the Anniversary Edition model of its Sonet SUV in India to mark the one year anniversary of the car in the country. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.79 lakh and will be available for a limited time period. The Anniversary Edition is based on the mid-spec HTX trim and offers only cosmetic updates. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It gets beefier skid plates and orange accents

The special Kia Sonet also comes with an Anniversary Edition emblem

The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition features a muscular built with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded 'Tiger Nose' grille, auto LED headlamps, and chunky skid plates. It also gets orange highlights on the grille, skid plates, side sills, and wheel center caps. There are roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a full-width LED taillight setup.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Sonet Anniversary Edition is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 120hp/172Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that comes in two tunes: 100hp/240Nm and 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

There is a sunroof and an 8.0-inch infotainment console

The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, remote engine start, key-less entry, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides dual airbags, a rear parking camera, hill-start assist, traction control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition: Pricing

The Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition is priced starting at Rs. 10.79 lakh for the petrol-powered model and goes up to Rs. 11.89 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom).