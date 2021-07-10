BYD Yuan Pro EV launched at around Rs. 9.2 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 02:07 pm

BYD launches Yuan Pro EV in China for Rs. 9lakh

Chinese automaker BYD has launched its Yuan Pro compact SUV in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the car looks similar to the Ford EcoSport and has a spacious cabin with lots of technology. It draws power from a 136hp electric motor and promises a range of up to 401km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a closed grille and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The BYD Yuan Pro is based on the brand's "Dragon Face 3.0" design language and has a muscular hood, a closed grille, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Two battery choices are available

The BYD Yuan Pro runs on an electric motor that makes 136hp of power and 210Nm of torque. Mated to a 38.9kWh battery, it delivers a range of 301km, while with a larger 50.1 kWh battery, it promises a range of 401km.

Interiors

It offers flat-bottom steering wheel and 10.1-inch infotainment console

The BYD Yuan Pro has a spacious cabin with light-colored upholstery, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program, and traction control are offered.

Information

BYD Yuan Pro: Pricing and availability

In China, the BYD Yuan Pro carries a starting price tag of 79,800 Yuan (around Rs. 9.17 lakh) and goes up to 99,800 Yuan (roughly Rs. 11.47 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India.