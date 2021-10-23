TVS Radeon is now available in two dual-tone color options

New shades for TVS Radeon in India

TVS Motor Company has introduced its Radeon motorbike in India in two new dual-tone shades: Red and Black as well as Blue and Black. They commemorate the two-wheeler's four lakh sales milestone. The variants flaunt a dual-tone-colored fuel tank while the rest of the body is finished in black. However, the design, mechanicals, and features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The bike has a halogen headlight and alloy wheels

The TVS Radeon sits on a single cradle tubular frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, a pillion grab rail, and a lengthy chromed exhaust. It packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, an analog instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 10 liter and tips the scales at 118kg.

It runs on an 8hp, 110cc engine

The TVS Radeon draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.7cc 4-stroke, fuel-injected engine linked to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.07hp at 7,350rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm.

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Radeon is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 5-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In India, the drum and disc brake versions of the dual-tone TVS Radeon carry a price tag of Rs. 68,982 and Rs. 71,982, respectively. Meanwhile, the standard Radeon falls in the price bracket of Rs. 59,900-71,082 (all prices, ex-showroom).