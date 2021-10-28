Bajaj Pulsar 250 debuts in India at Rs. 1.38 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 04:28 pm

Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched in two variants

Bajaj Auto has introduced its latest 250cc motorcycle, the Pulsar 250, in the Indian market. It comes in N250 and F250 variants and starts at Rs. 1.38 lakh. The former is a roadster style naked motorcycle while the latter is a semi-faired bike. However, they share the same features and specifications. The Pulsar 250 runs on a 249cc engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Design

The vehicle offers a full-LED lighting setup

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 sits on a tubular chassis and features an aggressive design with a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted dual barrel exhaust, a split-style stepped-up seat with a two-piece grab rail, a new headlamp cluster, angular mirrors, and a raised windscreen. It also sports an all-LED arrangement for lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels.

Information

A 24hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 draws power from a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled mill that generates 24hp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures the rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 250: Pricing and rivals

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.38 lakh for the N250 model and Rs. 1.4 lakh for the F250 variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The bike will rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha Fazer 250.