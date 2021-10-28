Porsche Taycan EV to debut in India on November 12

German automaker Porsche will introduce its Taycan electric car in India on November 12, alongside the new Macan. The Taycan EV is already available in the global markets and 28,640 units have been sold in the first nine months. It comes with a sporty design, a tech-forward cabin, and promises a range of up to 500km on a single charge. Here are more details.

It has a unique front fascia with inverted L-shaped headlamps

The Porsche Taycan features a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a wide blacked-out air dam, and inverted L-shaped headlights. A full-width LED taillight is available on the rear section of the vehicle. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and five-spoke wheels. The EV is available in 17 standard and 65 additional colors via the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization program.

The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds

The Porsche Taycan houses two electric motors, paired with either a 71kWh or an 83.7kWh battery. The powertrain generates a combined output of 600hp and delivers a range of up to 500km. The car can go from 0-100km/h in under 3.5 seconds.

The cabin offers massaging front seats

The Porsche Taycan has a lavish cabin with four seats, massage facility in the front seats, heated rear seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and 4-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument console and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags, forward-collision warning, and automated emergency braking.

Porsche Taycan: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability information of the Porsche Taycan in India will be announced at the time of its launch on November 12. For reference, in the US, it starts at $81,250 (roughly Rs. 60.78 lakh).