2023 Kia Sportage, with new design, debuts in the US

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 12:48 pm

2023 Kia Sportage revealed

Kia Motors has announced the 2023 model of its Sportage SUV in the US, after already unveiling it in Europe and South Korea. It is offered in LX, EX, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Line, X-Pro, and X-Pro Prestige variants. The new Sportage gets an aggressive design, an upscale cabin with several tech-enabled features, and two engine choices including a hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It sports a two-part grille and boomerang-shaped DRLs

2023 Kia Sportage is built on the N3 platform. It has larger dimensions as compared to the previous-generation model along with better noise insulation. It gets a two-part Tiger Nose grille with a blacked-out design, boomerang-shaped DRLs, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17/19-inch alloy wheels.

Information

There will be two engine choices on offer

Kia is yet to reveal the full specifications of the Sportage in the US market. However, a 187hp, 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder motor is confirmed, which will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A hybrid powertrain will also be available.

Interiors

The cabin houses dual 12.3-inch displays

The 2023 Kia Sportage offers a new-age cabin with premium upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a touchpad for climate as well as audio controls. It also packs a curved panoramic display that has a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. For safety, there are multiple airbags, forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

New variant

What's in the new X-Pro trim?

Kia has introduced a new X-Pro variant for its Sportage SUV with off-road driving assistance. It comes with additional features such as all-terrain tires, LED fog lights, a heated windshield, an optional dual-tone roof, and five driving modes. The X-Pro Prestige model gets LED projector headlights, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.

Information

2023 Kia Sportage: Expected pricing

The official pricing details of the 2023 Kia Sportage have not been revealed as of now. For reference, the 2022 model carries a starting price-tag of $24,090 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) in the US.