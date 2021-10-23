2022 Honda Rebel 250 debuts in Japan in new shade

New color for 2022 Honda Rebel 250 in Japan

Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its Rebel 250 cruiser bike in Japan. The motorcycle gets a new Pearl Spencer Blue color option available on the top-spec S Edition variant. While the fuel tank and rear fender are painted blue, the rest of the body is finished in black. However, there are no mechanical changes. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and split-style seats

Honda Rebel 250 has split-style seats, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at 177kg. The S Edition is differentiated by a diamond-stitched seat, a headlight cowl, and covers for the front forks.

Information

It draws power from a 26hp, 249cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda Rebel 250 cruiser bike is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 25.6hp and a peak torque of 22Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda Rebel 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

2022 Honda Rebel 250: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Honda Rebel 250 sports a price figure equivalent of Rs. 4 lakh in Japan. This motorcycle is unlikely to debut in India as it is too costly for the market.