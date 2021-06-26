Volvo announces a subscription program for its cars in India

Volvo cars in India are now available on subscription basis in Delhi and Haryana

Swedish automaker Volvo has joined hands with Orix to offer a 'Subscribe to Safety' program for its customers in Delhi and Haryana. This initiative is valid for the new and pre-owned models of the XC40, XC60, and XC90 SUVs. Meanwhile, the S60 sedan is being offered solely as part of new car subscriptions. Here are more details.

What does the subscription include?

According to Volvo, the subscription cost will include road tax, insurance, maintenance, registration, 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA), minimum one year tenure, no down payment, and a white number plate. However, the model-wise subscription costs are yet to be revealed.

Volvo XC40: Costs Rs. 41.25 lakh

Volvo XC40 sports a cascading grille, a muscular hood, narrow LED headlamps, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, multiple airbags, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 142hp/300Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Volvo S60: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 45.90 lakh

The Volvo S60 has a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Inside, there are five seats, leather upholstery, cruise control, a sunroof, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The sedan draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 190hp/300Nm and is linked to an automatic gearbox.

Volvo XC60: Sports a price-figure of Rs. 60.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 has a muscular hood, a chromed grille, narrow LED headlamps with DRLs, side-steppers, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with cruise control, auto climate control, ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags for safety. Under the hood, the car runs on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It generates 232hp/480Nm.

Volvo XC90: Price starts at Rs. 80.90 lakh

Finally, Volvo XC90 comes with roof rails, a large chromed grille, 21-inch alloy wheels, and sleek headlamps. The SUV has a luxurious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. The car is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 400hp of power and 640Nm of torque.