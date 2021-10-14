BMW launches 3 Series Gran Limousine 'Iconic Edition' in India

German automaker BMW has introduced a new Iconic Edition variant of its 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. It is priced starting at Rs. 53.5 lakh and is offered in 330Li and 320Ld trims. The limited-run Iconic Edition gets an illuminated kidney grille, some upgrades inside the cabin, and is offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. Here are more details.

It sports 10-spoke alloy wheels

The Iconic Edition of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine features a stunning look with a sloping roofline, a large sculpted bonnet, a kidney grille with Sky Blue LEDs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by chrome window surrounds, full-length creases, and 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels. The car is offered in Mineral White, Carbon Blac, and Cashmere Silver colors.

Two engine options are on offer

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition's 330Li model comes with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 255hp/400Nm while the 330Ld variant packs a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that produces 188hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The cabin flaunts premium Vernasca leather upholstery

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition offers an upscale cabin with Cognac/Black color scheme, Vernasca leather upholstery, a crystal gear-shift knob, 3-zone temperature control, cushions for the rear-seat headrests along with a coat hanger. It also packs a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

How much does it cost?

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition costs Rs. 53.5 lakh for the 330Li model and Rs. 54.9 lakh for the 320Ld variant (both prices, ex-showroom). It will be up for grabs only via the company's online shop.