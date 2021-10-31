Toyota bZ4X arrives as the company's first-ever fully electric car

Toyota reveals its production-spec bZ4X crossover

Toyota has revealed the production version of its bZ4X crossover. To recall, it was showcased as a concept in April and is the first member of the brand's bZ (beyond Zero) sub-brand. The vehicle has a futuristic design and a feature-loaded cabin. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 450km per charge. Here are more details.

The car has a full-width taillamp and designer wheels

The Toyota bZ4X is based on the e-TNGA platform and has a muscular bonnet, a black strip instead of a grille that packs sensors for autonomous driving features, sleek headlights, and sculpted air vents. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna and a full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends are available on the rear.

It has a top-speed of 160km/h

Toyota bZ4X packs a water-cooled 71.4kWh battery. The single motor option makes 201hp/265Nm, while the twin-motor version generates 215hp/336Nm. The car has a range of up to 450km per charge, a top-speed of 160km/h, and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds.

The vehicle gets a yoke-like steering wheel and multiple airbags

Depending on the region, the Toyota bZ4X offers a conventional steering wheel or a yoke-like control with a steer-by-wire system called One-motion grip, which is said to provide improved steering experience and reduced vibration. The car also packs a wide center console, a textured dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, and a "floating" touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Toyota bZ4X: Pricing and availability

The Toyota bZ4X is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around $37,000 (roughly Rs. 27.7 lakh). The crossover will be up for grabs in Europe, the US, China, and Japan from the middle of next year.