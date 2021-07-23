Bajaj Chetak up for bookings in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 08:03 pm

Bajaj Chetak will soon be launched in three new cities

Bajaj Auto has commenced bookings for its Chetak electric scooter in three new Indian cities, namely, Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore, against a token amount of Rs. 2,000. The vehicle was launched in Nagpur last week and is already available in Pune as well as Bengaluru. In the coming weeks, the bookings for the electric scooter will start in Chennai and Hyderabad. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has touch sensitive switches and a digital instrument cluster

The Bajaj Chetak sits on a steel frame and features a retro look with an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped headlight, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, and a pillion grab rail. It also offers an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, touch sensitive switches, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The scooter comes in Urbane and Premium variants.

Information

The vehicle offers a top-speed of 70km/h

Bajaj Chetak draws power from a 3.8kW motor paired with a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a range of 95km in Eco mode. The powertrain produces a combined output of 16Nm and allows the e-scooter to reach a top-speed of 70km/h.

Safety

It has a disc brake on the front

For the rider's safety, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by leading-link forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Chetak: Pricing and availability

In Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangalore, Bajaj Chetak is priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh for the Urbane trim and Rs. 1.45 lakh for the Premium model (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings in the above-mentioned cities and will soon be available for purchase.