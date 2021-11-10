Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India at Rs. 13 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 04:26 pm

Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in two versions

Italian automaker Ducati has launched its Hypermotard 950 motorcycle in India. Its price begins at Rs. 12.99 lakh. The bike has an aggressive design and offers full-LED illumination, a TFT instrument cluster, and many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Ducati Hypermotard range was revealed in May this year and in the global markets, it comes in three models of standard, RVE, and SP. However, the first one is not offered in India. The motorcycle is a good addition to the luxury bike segment here and takes on rivals such as the BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900.

Design

The bike has a flat seat and USB charging socket

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 has a flat seat, a wide handlebar with knuckle guard-integrated LED blinkers, removable footpegs, and dual under-seat exhausts. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and a USB power socket. The SP variant is differentiated by a carbon-fiber timing belt cover, Marchesini forged wheels, and a carbon fiber mudguard on the front.

Information

It runs on a 112hp, 937cc engine

Ducati Hypermotard 950 draws power from a BS6-compliant, 937cc, Testastretta 11-degree, V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,250rpm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is equipped with disc brakes, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the RVE model are handled by 45mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock unit, while the SP variant gets Ohlins-sourced 48mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the RVE version of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 12.99 lakh while the SP variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 16.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).