Deliveries of the Aprilia RS 660 have started in India

Published on Oct 16, 2021

Aprilia commences deliveries of RS 660 bike in India

Deliveries of the Aprilia RS 660 motorbike, which was launched in India last month, have started. The first unit was handed over to national-level racer Alisha Abdullah. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a head-turning design and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 659cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is available in three color options

The Aprilia RS 660 sits on an aluminium dual beam chassis and has a muscular fuel tank, rider-only saddle, an under-belly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It is offered in three shades: Lava Red, Apex Black, and Acid Gold.

Information

It runs on a 101hp, 659cc engine

The Aprilia RS 660 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 659cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 101hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 67Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia RS 660 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, wheelie control, traction control, cruise control, and engine mapping for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660: Pricing

In India, the Aprilia RS 660 sports bike carries a price tag of Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler has been brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU).