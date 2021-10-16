Kawasaki Z650RS spied testing; should be launched in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 05:27 pm

Kawasaki Z650RS previewed in spy images ahead of launch

The Kawasaki Z650RS which debuted in the international markets last month should be launched in India soon. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spied testing on the roads. The two-wheeler flaunts a retro-inspired look and gets an all-LED lighting setup as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 649cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has alloy wheels and a flat seat

Kawasaki Z650RS is built on a high-tensile steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, under-belly exhaust, a flat-type seat, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console with an LCD dashboard, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels. It is offered in three colors, including Metallic Spark Black and Candy Emerald Green.

Information

It is fueled by a 67hp, 649cc engine

Under the hood, the Kawasaki Z650RS runs on a 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 67.3hp and 64Nm of peak torque.

Safety

It gets dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z650RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a horizontal link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Kawasaki Z650RS in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it might sport a price figure in the vicinity of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).