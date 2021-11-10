Mahindra XUV700 bags 5-star rating in Global NCAP safety test

Mahindra XUV700 has secured a 5-star and 4-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) in adult and child occupant protection, respectively. For adult safety, the car scored 16.03 out of 17 points while for child protection, it received 41.66 out of 49 points. Notably, its bodyshell has been rated as stable and can withstand further loadings. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The stellar safety scores for the XUV700 add to the appeal of the car, which has already received over 70,000 bookings. The feat is even more impressive considering the four-wheeler is equipped with basic safety features such as ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS, and dual airbags. It is also the first locally-made car from an Indian brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking safety feature.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a grille with vertical chrome slats, C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a length of 4,695mm.

Information

It is available with two engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor offered in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets seven airbags and an air purifier

The Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious cabin with up to seven seats, a panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an air purifier. It houses a dual-screen setup including a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ADAS, ABS, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the range-topping AX7 variant with Luxury Pack (all prices, ex-showroom).