2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 debuts at Rs. 72,250

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2021 iteration of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter in India. It starts at Rs. 72,250 and is available in Drum, Disc, and Connected variants. The latest model gets a sharper design, a projector LED headlamp, new color options, and a digital instrument console. It runs on a BS6-compliant 124.6cc engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has sleek indicators and a fully-digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 features a dual-tone body, an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. It also packs an LED headlight and a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, call alerts, and Hero Connect app support. Depending on the variant, the two-wheeler is available in up to six colors.

Information

It draws power from a 9hp, single-cylinder engine

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124.6cc, single-cylinder motor that generates 9hp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. It is linked to a CVT gearbox for transmission.

Safety

The scooter has telescopic front forks

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 comes with both disc as well as drum brake options. However, it is not clear if ABS is available for improved handling. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a spring-loaded hydraulic damper on the rear end.

Information

2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125: Pricing

The new Maestro Edge 125 starts at Rs. 72,250 for the Drum brake model, while the Disc brake and Connected variants cost Rs. 76,500 and Rs. 79,750, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).