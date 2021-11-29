Audi Q9 SUV previewed in spy images; design details revealed

German automaker Audi is working on a new SUV that will be positioned above the Q7. It is expected to be called Q9. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing at Nurburgring, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a single-frame grille, a panoramic sunroof, and alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q9 might also be known as Q7 L or Q8 L. It should be up for grabs in China and the US sometime next year. However, if the vehicle proves to be a success there, the brand might consider bringing it to other markets, including India. It will attract buyers of large and premium SUVs.

The car will have LED headlights and bumper-mounted reflectors

The Audi Q9 will have a muscular bonnet, a large single-frame grille, a split LED headlamp setup and an air vent with a single slat. It will be flanked by silvered roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillights, a window wiper, and bumper-mounted reflectors will grace the rear end of the car.

It might run on a petrol hybrid powertrain

The Audi Q9 is likely to run on a V6 or V8 petrol engine linked to an electric motor. However, the power figures, torque output as well as gearbox information is unable as of now.

The SUV should get multiple airbags and a sunroof

The Audi Q9 is expected to have a luxurious cabin with key-less entry, parking sensors, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer might ensure the safety of the passengers.

Audi Q9: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Audi Q9 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is expected to be limited to the Chinese and US markets, at least initially.