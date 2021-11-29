Bookings for 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan open at select dealerships

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 29, 2021, 01:00 am

Unofficial bookings of 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan have started

German automaker Volkswagen will launch its 2021 Tiguan SUV in India on December 7. In the latest development, select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the four-wheeler. The car has a refreshed design, an upmarket cabin with a host of features, and is fueled by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates 187hp of power. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan sports minor cosmetic updates as compared to the pre-facelift model and misses out on a diesel engine. Once the car launches here, the competition in the market will increase considerably. The production of the vehicle has started in India and it will take on rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Fortuner.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and a chrome-finished grille

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is based on the MQB platform and has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, and sleek Matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around L-shaped taillamps, a window wiper, and "TIGUAN" lettering grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information

It is fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan runs on a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The motor is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets a sunroof and six airbags

The Volkswagen Tiguan has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, vehicle stability control, and hill assist.

Information

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the new Volkswagen Tiguan in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).