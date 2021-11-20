2022 Yamaha TMax 560 arrives in Europe in two variants

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its TMax 560 maxi-style scooter in Europe. It is available in a Tech Max variant, too. The two-wheeler has a sportier design and gets new features such as a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth support. It draws power from a 562cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.3hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The TMax 560 is Yamaha's flagship scooter in Europe, and the new version is lighter, better looking, and more feature-packed than before. It is expected to set quite a sales record in the Old Continent. If the vehicle arrives on our shores, the two variants of the vehicle will take on rivals such as the BMW C 400 GT.

Design

The scooter has alloy wheels and Bluetooth support

The 2022 Yamaha TMax 560 has a headlight-mounted front apron with two air intakes, an upswept exhaust, redesigned pillion grab rails, and aluminium handlebars. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on lightweight alloy wheels. The Tech Max variant is differentiated by an electronically adjustable windscreen, heated seat, and a backlit handlebar.

Information

It runs on a 46hp, 562cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha TMax 560 is powered by a 562cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The motor generates a maximum power of 46.3hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 55.7Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha TMax 560 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Cruise control is also available for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Yamaha TMax 560: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Yamaha TMax In Europe will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to be up for grabs there by February next year.