Caofen F80 enduro bike, with 150km range, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 20, 2021, 12:27 pm

Caofen reveals its F80 bike for the European markets

Chinese automaker Caofen has unveiled its F80 enduro motorcycle for the European markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a minimalist look and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from an electric powertrain and claims to deliver a range of 150km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Caofen F80 will be showcased at the upcoming 2021 EICMA show in Italy and go on sale soon after. It's unclear whether the electric bike would also head to India. However, its design elements and features might make their way to another company's model here in the future. If it debuts here, the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment is bound to increase significantly.

The bike has a single-piece seat and spoked wheels

The Caofen F80 has a rugged design, featuring a wide handlebar, a flat-type single-piece seat suspended in mid-air, a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder, and black paintwork with sporty graphics. It packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on wire-spoked wheels shod in block-pattern tires. The kerb weight of the vehicle is yet to be revealed.

It attains a top-speed of 85km/h

The Caofen F80 is fueled by a chain-driven 8kW electric motor and a battery the capacity of which is yet to be disclosed. The powertrain allows the vehicle to hit a top-speed of 85km/h and deliver a range of 150km per charge.

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Caofen F80 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Caofen F80: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Caofen F80 will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the enduro bike will be up for grabs in Europe first.