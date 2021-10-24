GPX Legend 250 goes official in the Southeast Asian markets

Malaysian automaker GPX has unveiled its Legend 250 motorcycle. It will be up for grabs in the Southeast Asian markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts a retro-styled look and gets full-LED illumination as well as a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 234cc, twin-cylinder engine that puts out 15.78hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has black wheels and a round headlight

The GPX Legend 250 has a teadrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It has a ground clearance of 160mm, a seat height of 790mm, and a kerb weight of 154kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 16hp, 234cc engine

Under the hood, the GPX Legend 250 retro-styled bike is powered by a 234cc, twin-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 15.78hp and a peak torque of 15Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the GPX Legend 250 is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front side and a single disc on the back. It is unclear whether ABS is also offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and gas-charged twin shock absorbers on the rear section.

Information

GPX Legend 250: Availability

GPX will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Legend 250 motorcycle at the time of its launch. However, the retro-styled bike is unlikely to make its way to our shores.