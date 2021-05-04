GPX launches Demon GR200R fully-faired motorbike in Malaysia

May 04, 2021

Thai automaker GPX has launched its Demon GR200R motorcycle in Malaysia. Its debut in India is unlikely.

As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 198cc engine and has a top-speed of over 140km/h.

Design

The bike comes in three colors

The GPX Demon GR200R sits on a trellis frame and has a sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels.

It is up for grabs in three shades: Matte Gray, Red Fire, and Black Space.

Information

It runs on a 19hp, 198cc engine

The GPX Demon GR200R is powered by a 198cc, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 18.74hp and a peak torque of 17.2Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the bike to attain a top-speed of over 140km/h.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the GPX Demon GR200R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS on offer.

Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

GPX Demon GR200R: Pricing

In Malaysia, the GPX Demon GR200R sports bike carries a price-tag of RM 11,388 (approximately Rs. 2.04 lakh). The motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in India since the brand has no presence in the country.