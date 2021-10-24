Honda NS110Q scooter, with sporty looks, breaks cover in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 12:15 am

Honda's Chinese division, Sundiro Honda, has revealed its NS110Q scooter in the country. Its arrival in India seems improbable. The vehicle has a sporty design and gets an LCD instrument console as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 108cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.69hp. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is offered in five color options

Honda NS110Q has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on 10-inch orange-colored wheels. It has a 5.2-liter fuel tank and weighs 103kg. It is available in five shades: Titanium, Radiant, Mint Green, Gray Black, and Starry Sky.

Information

It is fueled by a 8hp, 108cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda NS110Q draws power from a 108cc air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.7hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.8Nm at 6,000rpm. The gearbox info is currently unavailable.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda NS110Q is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It might also get ABS for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda NS110Q: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda NS110Q in China will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India.