2021 Volvo XC90 SUV to go official in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 09:56 pm

Launch timeline of 2021 Volvo XC90 in India revealed

After the XC60 and S90, Swedish automaker Volvo will launch the updated version of its XC90 SUV in India soon. The premium four-wheeler will have a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of tech features. It will draw power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 10.4kWh battery pack. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have refreshed bumpers and alloy wheels

The 2021 Volvo XC90 will have a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, tweaked bumpers, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, a chrome finish around the windows, ORVMs, and redesigned 21-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, L-shaped taillights, a window wiper, and dual chromed exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will run on a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain

The new Volvo XC90 will be fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine that will be paired with a 10.4kWh battery pack. Information pertaining to the gearbox and power figures will be disclosed in the weeks to come.

Interiors

It will get an infotainment panel with Google-based services

The Volvo XC90 is expected to have a luxurious cabin with up to seven seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment panel equipped with Google-based services such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. An oncoming lane mitigation system, blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert, and multiple airbags will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2021 Volvo XC90: Pricing and availability

Volvo will reveal details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 XC90 SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).